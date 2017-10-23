Critic of Rwanda’s long-time president denied bail

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A Rwandan court has denied bail to a critic of President Paul Kagame.

A court in the capital Kigali ruled Monday that Diane Rwigara should not be freed during her trial, saying the charges of forgery and inciting insurrection are serious.

Rwigara, who has been in detention since September, insists she has been targeted after criticizing Rwanda’s long-time leader.

Rwigara faces up to 15 years in jail if she is convicted of the more serious offense of inciting insurrection.

She was disqualified from running in the Aug. 4 presidential election over allegations she forged some of the signatures on her nomination papers. She denies that charge.

President Paul Kagame is respected for establishing stability in Rwanda following the 1994 genocide, but he is criticized for being intolerant to dissent.