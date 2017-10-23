AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT
2017-10-23
GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses
Senate advances $36.5 billion disaster relief package
McCain critiques Trump without labeling him ‘draft dodger’
Ivanka Trump says tax plan addresses needs of US families
4-time Iditarod winner named as musher in dog doping case
Murder trial starts for man who stoked US immigration debate
Judge: Trump’s health care cuts don’t pose immediate threat
Father of missing girl charged with first-degree felony
Wrongful conviction no surprise to Kansas black community