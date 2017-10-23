3 decades on, Belgium hopes to end probe into deadly gang

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government says that it wants to finally conclude an investigation into the “Mad Killers” gang which killed 28 people during the 1980s. The announcement followed a breakthrough into the possible identity of one gang member.

Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon told the VRT network on Monday that “we have to take a decision that this investigation can finally be brought to a close.” Not a single person has been convicted in the killings and the lack of success in the investigation has raised all kinds of conspiracy theories.

The case came to life over the past week with a family report of a deathbed confession of one possible gang member who came to be known as “the giant” and was often seen as the gang attacked supermarkets.