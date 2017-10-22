Talk of the Town – Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and Bentley’s Pet Stuff/St. Vincent’s Children’s Home

Share this: Facebook

Summary: Our mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight world a world without cancer. From research to education, prevention to diagnosis, and treatment to recovery, we provide support to everyone impacted by breast cancer. Together with millions of supporters, we empower communities worldwide to join us. Celebrating 25 years of saving lives nationwide, American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities to honor those touched by the disease and raise awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer.This holiday season, Bentley’s is dedicating itself to the health and wellbeing of children in need, as well. Each of the Bentley’s PetStuff Missouri stores is partnering with St. Vincent Home for Children (www.saintvincenthome.org). For every bag of dog or cat food purchased in store only during October and November, Bentley’s will purchase and donate an item from St. Vincent holiday wishlist—items needed by the 35 young people the nonprofit serves.“We are so excited for this collaboration,” says Bentley’s co-founder Giovanni Senafe. “My wife and I are blessed to have been chosen as adoptive parents to our two amazing boys, Sebastian and Miles. We are proud that our stores provide the best for our furry friends, and it’s also deeply important to us to share our abundance with children who could use a little extra love during the holidays.” In addition to donating a wishlist item each time a bag of cat or dog food is purchased the Serafes will make the wishlist available to Bentley’s customers, inviting them to make their own gift as well. “Customers are welcome to bring an unwrapped item from the wish list and we’ll make sure that they are all delivered to St. Vincent” says Senafe. Lisa Senafe founded Bentley’s PetStuff in 2008 in Arlington Heights, IL, with the vision of helping customers feel confident choosing their pet food, knowing they were making a healthy purchase for their pets. With a commitment to community and trustworthy customer service, the stores feature only the highest quality pet foods and products. Today, the family-owned company has expanded to more than 81 stores in 10 states, and an e-commerce website, yet the core values and commitment to quality remain the same. www.petstuff.com Based in St. Louis, MO, St. Vincent provides services to youth facing significant life challenges. Through love, security, and therapeutic supports, St. Vincent enables them to improve their lives, families, and community. We are a safe and caring community where troubled adolescents have life changing opportunities that build character, self-respect and coping skills to reach their highest potential. We are guardians of hope for kids, families and communities.