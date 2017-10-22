Kane scores twice as Tottenham beats Liverpool 4-1 in PL

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham dismantled a defensively deficient Liverpool to win 4-1 Sunday at Wembley Stadium in front of a record Premier League attendance of 80,827.

The only blot on a fourth successive league victory for Tottenham was Kane trudging off with a left hamstring problem after taking his tally for his club and England to 17 goals in 13 games.

With Son Heung-min and Dele Alli also scoring, Liverpool has now conceded 16 goals in nine league games — its worst start in 53 years — to put the brakes on Juergen Klopp’s title aspirations.

Tottenham, though, is on the up after a sluggish start to the season. Mauricio Pochettino’s side is only behind second-place Manchester United on goal difference and within five points of leader Manchester City.

Tottenham is finally looking at ease at its temporary Wembley home, but few opponents will be as easy to pick apart as Liverpool. Few Premier League players will be as brittle in defense as Dejan Lovren, who was hauled off after half an hour.