Exit polls show win for Japanese PM Abe’s ruling coalition

TOKYO (AP) — Exit polls indicate that Japanese voters have returned Prime Minster Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition to power in national elections.

Japanese media released result projections shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Abe dissolved the lower house less than a month ago, forcing the snap election. He judged that the timing was ripe for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, or at least better than waiting until the end of its term next year.

Up for grabs were 465 seats in the more powerful lower house, which chooses the prime minister.