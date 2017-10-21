The Latest: Spain moves to dissolve Catalan government

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Latest on Catalonia’s effort to break away from Spain and the Spanish government’s response: (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he wants the Senate to give him direct power to dissolve the regional Catalan government and to call an early election as soon as possible.

Rajoy said after meeting with his Cabinet on Saturday that the central government needs to take the unprecedented step of assuming control of Catalonia to “restore order” in the face of a secession effort backed by the regional government.

He is proposing that the powers of Catalan officials be taken over by central government ministers.

Rajoy’s government is activating a previously untapped constitutional article to take control of Catalonia.

The move is aimed at blocking the independence movement that has gained pace since a disputed Oct. 1 referendum on separating Catalonia from Spain.

11:50 a.m.

A spokeswoman for Spain’s Constitutional Court says the court’s website has been affected by a cyberattack of unknown origin.

The attack on Saturday came as social media accounts linked to the Anonymous hacktivist group had launched a campaign to “free Catalonia.”

The spokeswoman says it only affected the court’s website and no internal information was compromised. She requested anonymity in line with internal rules.

Spain’s National Security Department said late on Friday that an undisclosed number of government websites had been hit in recent weeks with slogans supporting independence for the country’s Catalonia region.

In a YouTube video posted by an account linked to Anonymous, the group announced actions that would be rolled out on Saturday as part of an “Operation Free Catalonia.”

10.30 a.m.

A Cabinet meeting is underway in Madrid to outline government measures for taking control of the Catalonia region to stop regional authorities from breaking away from Spain.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is chairing the meeting at the Moncloa palace on Saturday.

The measures could include stripping some or all of the top Catalan officials of their authority and laying out a roadmap to an early regional election for as early as January.

Rajoy said Friday that the goal of revoking Catalan self-governance is “the return to legality and the recovery of institutional normalcy.”

Members of the ruling separatist coalition in Catalonia have rejected the idea of fresh regional elections as a way out to the crisis.

Instead, they are threatening to make an explicit declaration of independence if central authorities go ahead with the intervention in the region’s autonomous powers.

10:10 a.m.

The Spanish government is activating a previously untapped constitutional article to take control of the Catalonia region in a bid to stop a rebellion from separatist politicians.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s Cabinet is meeting Saturday to outline the scope and timing of the measures the government plans to take under Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution.

The article allows central authorities to intervene when one of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions fails to comply with the law.

Rajoy could force the removal of Catalan officials and call early regional elections for as soon as January.

Opposition parties have agreed to support him in revoking Catalonia’s autonomy. The specific measures need approval from the country’s Senate.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has threatened to call a vote in the regional parliament for an explicit declaration of independence from Spain.