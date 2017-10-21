Saturday, October 21, 2017
AP Top News at 12:03 a.m. EDT
2017-10-21
Former presidents call for unity at hurricane aid concert
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
Fox renewed O’Reilly contract despite knowing of allegations
Trump has no plans to block scheduled release of JFK records
Astros reach World Series, top Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of ALCS
Spanish PM aims to take over Catalan govt; residents aghast
Japan votes for lower house; Abe’s party seen headed for win
Park hikers may have died in ‘sympathetic murder-suicide’