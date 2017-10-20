Uganda expels North Korea military experts over UN sanctions

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan official says North Korean military experts and representatives of North Korean companies have been forced to leave the country, in a bid to comply with United Nations sanctions over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

A deputy minister of foreign affairs, Okello Oryem, tells The Associated Press that directors of North Korean firms are no longer in Uganda. He says any North Koreans still in the East African nation are diplomats or private individuals.

The official says Uganda specifically demanded the exit of individuals representing the Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation. It is North Korea’s primary arms dealer and is under U.N. and U.S. sanctions.

North Korean military experts had trained Ugandan forces for years.

African nations are under growing pressure to comply with U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang.