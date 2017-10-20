Selena Gomez, Brie Larson among presenters at InStyle Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Selena Gomez, Brie Larson, Faith Hill and Kate Bosworth are among the presenters set to hand out honors at next week’s InStyle Awards.

The InStyle Awards honor the best-dressed of Hollywood as well as celebrity makeup artists, designers and stylists.

Gomez will present an award to the best makeup artist, while Larson will present the designer of the year honor. Hill will hand out the award for stylist of the year and Bosworth will present the award for hair styling.

Among the honorees at Monday’s ceremony at the Getty Center in Los Angeles are singers Demi Lovato and Zendaya along with actresses Cate Blanchett and Elle Fanning.

This marks the third year for the ceremony.