The Bud and Broadway Home Team have to send out their emails before they can leave for the weekend. This week Broadway sends one to Lowe’s customers, Captain Mac sends one to Broadway, Kelly sends her to Kane Brown and well Bud sent his to sickness!
The Bud and Broadway Home Team have to send out their emails before they can leave for the weekend. This week Broadway sends one to Lowe’s customers, Captain Mac sends one to Broadway, Kelly sends her to Kane Brown and well Bud sent his to sickness!
Tagged with: bud and broadway Finally Friday Emails New Country 92.3 FM