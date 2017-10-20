John McCain memoir, ‘The Restless Wave,’ coming in April

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming memoir from Sen. John McCain has taken on new meaning since he first decided to write it.

“The Restless Wave” is scheduled to come out in April, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Friday.

The publisher quietly signed up the book in February, months before McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer. The memoir begins in 2008, when the Arizona Republican lost to Barack Obama in the presidential election, and will include his “no-holds-barred opinions” on last year’s election and current events in Washington.

McCain has been a sharp critic of President Trump and was a key opponent last summer of Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.