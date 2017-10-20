Japan votes: Incumbent PM Abe appears headed to victory

TOKYO (AP) — Media polls indicate Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition will handily win a general election Sunday, possibly even retaining its two-thirds majority in the more powerful lower house of parliament.

Japanese voters appear to want to stick with what they know, rather than hand the reins to an opposition with little or no track record. Uncertainly over North Korea and its growing missile and nuclear arsenal may be heightening that underlying conservatism.

Abe dissolved the lower house a little more than three weeks ago, forcing the snap election.

A strong election showing would boost Abe’s chances of being reappointed to another three-year term as leader of his Liberal-Democratic Party next September, extending his premiership.