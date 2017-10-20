Egypt releases Egyptian-Irish after 4 years detention

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have released an Irish-Egyptian man who was detained for four years on charges related to a Muslim Brotherhood protest in Cairo in 2013.

Ibrahim Halawa’s release comes a month after an Egyptian court acquitted him of charges including murder, arson and illegal possession of weapons. His lawyer, Darragh Mackin, announced Thursday.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney welcomed the news, saying: “He will soon be able to return home and be reunited with his family.”

Halawa’s arrest in 2013 came following the ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, who hailed from the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, after mass protests against his one-year divisive rule.

Since Morsi’s ouster, authorities have launched severe crackdown on Brotherhood members and supporters. Halawa is the son of a senior Brotherhood member.