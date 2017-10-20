Open
Saturday, October 21, 2017
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 1:11 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 1:11 a.m. EDT

Verlander, Altuve help Astros top Yanks to force ALCS Game 7

Ball flirts with triple-double, Lakers hold on to beat Suns

Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch suspended game for shoving official

Curry, Thompson, Durant lead Warriors past Pelicans 128-120

James and Korver heat up from 3, Cavs beat Bucks 116-97

Nets’ national anthem singer kneels to finish performance

Dynamic Dodgers reach World Series with consummate teamwork

Baker gone as manager of Nationals after 2 NL East titles

