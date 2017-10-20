AP Top International News at 12:39 a.m. EDT
2017-10-20
Devastation in Raqqa raises questions about cost of victory
Japan votes: Incumbent PM Abe appears headed to victory
Suicide bombings in Afghanistan hit mosques, killing 63
Drone video shows devastation in Raqqa, Syria
Somalia’s death toll now at 358 as ‘state of war’ planned
Spanish PM to unveil measures to fight Catalan separatists
Egyptian official: 14 policemen killed southwest of Cairo
Make China Great Again! Xi leads China into muscular new era