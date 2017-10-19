CIA head: NKorea months from perfecting nuclear capabilities

WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) says North Korea is months away from perfecting its nuclear weapons capabilities.

But he says there’s a difference between having the ability to fire a single nuclear missile and the capability of producing large amounts of fissile material and developing an arsenal of such weapons.

Pompeo says it even more important that the United States and its allies succeed in stopping the nuclear ambitions of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon).

Pompeo says the U.S. ought to behave as if North Korea is on the cusp of having the capability to launch a nuclear attack.

Pompeo spoke Thursday at a national security forum in Washington.