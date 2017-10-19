10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. CHIEF OF STAFF COMES TO TRUMP’S DEFENSE

John Kelly accuses a Democratic congresswoman of politicizing what he calls a “sacred” presidential effort to console the grieving loved ones of a slain soldier.

2. US ASSESSES THREAT FROM ISLAMIC STATE GROUP

The militants are capable of orchestrating and carrying out an attack against the U.S., even after being evicted from their self-declared Syrian capital of Raqqa, the CIA director says.

3. CRISIS OVER CATALONIA ESCALATES

Spain’s central government prepares the unprecedented step of stripping the wealthy region of some of its self-governing powers after its leader refuses to abandon secession.

4. FINANCIAL TOLL FROM FIRES HITS $1B

The wildfires that devastated California this month caused at least $1 billion in damage to insured property — and that number’s expected to rise, officials say.

5. POST-‘MARIA,’ PUERTO RICO STILL STRUGGLING

A month after the storm, roughly 80 percent of the island’s customers remain without power, and another 30 percent are without water.

6. WHAT REGULATORS WANT KEPT OFF PLANES

The U.S. urges the world airline community to ban large, personal electronic devices like laptops from checked luggage because of the potential for a catastrophic fire.

7. ‘HELL ON EARTH’ FOR YOUNG REFUGEES

UNICEF says the children who make up most of the nearly 600,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar are being pushed into crowded, muddy and squalid camps in neighboring Bangladesh.

8. WHERE POLLUTION RANKS AMONG WORLD’S KILLERS

Environmental pollutants kill at least 9 million people and cost the world $4.6 trillion a year, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.

9. POPULAR PASTIME HAS UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES

Across the U.S., people in cities and suburbs are raising backyard chickens — leading to a soaring number of illnesses from poultry-related diseases.

10. WHICH TRUMP FAMILY MEMBER IS LOOKING AHEAD

The face of the president’s nascent re-election bid is a rising star in his orbit: daughter-in-law Lara Trump.