Nielsen says it will report on who’s watching streamed shows

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve ever wondered how many people watch streamed programs like “House of Cards” or “The Handmaid’s Tale,” soon you’ll be able to find out.

The Nielsen company said Wednesday it is introducing a new service that counts viewership of programming on services like Netflix and Amazon the same way that it does for CBS and CNN. Previously, only the streaming services had access to this information and, with rare exceptions, they didn’t share it publicly.

Advertisers are eager to know this and so are television competitors, to have a sense of which streamed programming is successful and which ideas are falling flat.

Nielsen says the public will be surprised to learn how quickly the streaming services have caught on.