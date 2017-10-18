Fire nearly destroys luxury Myanmar hotel, at least 1 dead

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A fire has nearly destroyed a luxury teakwood hotel popular with foreigners in Myanmar’s biggest city of Yangon.

A body bag was being carried out of the Kandawgyi Palace Hotel on Thursday morning and firefighters said the victim was male. It was unclear if others were killed or injured.

Photos and video posted online show the spectacular blaze racing through the building early Thursday morning. Smoke was still rising from the remains of the lakeside hotel hours after daybreak, and dozens of firefighters were at the site.

Firefighter Kyaw Kyaw said the blaze started about 3 a.m. and one firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation.

The teak upper floors of the hotel were destroyed and the fire also appeared to have swept through the cement ground and first floors.