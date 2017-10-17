VA seeks ‘narrow’ exemption to for-profit college ethics law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs says it will proceed with a narrow waiver to a federal ethics law banning employees from receiving benefits from for-profit colleges. The move comes after VA abruptly dropped plans for a broader exemption, citing criticism from government watchdogs about conflicts of interest.

Under the new approach, VA employees who take classes or receive payments for teaching at for-profit colleges will typically be considered to have no real conflicts of interest and not be subject to dismissal. Veterans groups and ethics experts had worried that suspending the 50-year-old ethics law would create financial entanglements with private companies vying for millions in GI Bill tuition.

VA spokesman Curt Cashour said Tuesday the new aim is to issue individual waivers more consistently.