US looking to Japan for help in boosting LNG exports to Asia

TOKYO (AP) — A top Department of Energy official says the U.S. is keen to work with Japan in expanding exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas in Asia.

Japan’s trade and industry minister announced Wednesday plans for a $10 billion public-private effort to build LNG terminals, power plants and other facilities to help meet rising energy demand in the region.

U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, who is visiting Tokyo, described that plan as “fantastic.” He told reporters he also hopes for more investment by Japan in U.S. LNG facilities.

Japan is the world’s biggest importer of LNG and the U.S. is eager to boost exports from its own ample supplies. But many of the fastest growing markets in the Asian-Pacific region lack terminals and other infrastructure needed to increase their LNG imports.