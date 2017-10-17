Trump’s lawyers to ask judge to toss emoluments lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers want a federal judge in New York to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the president of violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments.

The lawsuit was filed in January in the federal court in New York by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. It centers on the “Emoluments Clause,” which says U.S. officials can’t “accept any present, emolument, office, or title of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state” without Congress’ consent.

The hearing Wednesday was expected to focus on whether the plaintiffs have legal “standing” to sue, or sufficient connection or harm.

Justice Department lawyers representing Trump say the plaintiffs don’t, and want the judge to dismiss the case.

A ruling isn’t immediately expected Wednesday.