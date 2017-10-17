Trump issues warning to McCain after senator’s tough speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is issuing a warning shot after Arizona Sen. John McCain questioned “half-baked, spurious nationalism” in America’s foreign policy during a Monday night speech in Philadelphia.

Trump says in a radio interview with WMAL in Washington, D.C., that “people have to be careful because at some point I fight back.”

The president says “I’m being very, very nice but at some point I fight back and it won’t be pretty.”

Trump noted in the radio interview that McCain voted against Republican efforts to overhaul the health care law. He says the vote was a “shocker.”

McCain and Trump have long been at odds. During the campaign, Trump suggested McCain, a former prisoner of war, was not a war hero because he was captured in Vietnam.