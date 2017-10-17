Israel says no talks if Hamas in Palestinian government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will not negotiate with an emerging Palestinian government if the Hamas militant group plays any role in it.

Tuesday’s announcement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office added a new twist to an already complicated reconciliation process between rival Palestinian groups.

Under Egyptian auspices, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah and the rival Hamas this month reached a preliminary reconciliation agreement after a decade-long split. The sides have been holding talks in Cairo to finalize the deal.

Netanyahu’s office said it won’t hold peace talks with a government that “leans” on Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel’s destruction.

It said Hamas must recognize Israel and disarm, along with other conditions, or Israel will not negotiate. The last round of peace talks collapsed in 2014.