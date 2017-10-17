Airbus shares jump on Bombardier deal, despite legal woes

PARIS (AP) — Airbus shares have risen thanks to an unusual no-cost deal with Canada’s Bombardier that has angered U.S. rival Boeing.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders sought to assure investors Tuesday that the deal will improve the appeal for Bombardier’s C-Series passenger jets, which had struggled for customers. The deal announced late Monday gives Airbus a majority stake in the C-Series business.

Enders said some C-Series planes will be built at a plant in Alabama, which could allow Bombardier to avoid heavy U.S. duties that had hurt the Canadian company.

Airbus shares rose 2.8 percent in Tuesday morning Paris trading before falling back slightly to 79.20 euros.

The deal comes as Airbus is facing growing legal troubles stemming from corruption investigations in Britain, France and Austria.