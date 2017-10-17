2 Serbian students appear in court over April protests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Two Serbian students have appeared before a court over the street protests last April against the election triumph of President Aleksandar Vucic.

Pavle Terzic and Gavrilo Vucetic gave statements Tuesday at the misdemeanor court after police accused them of organizing a protest without notifying authorities. They have denied the charges.

Dozens of people, including opposition politicians, have gathered outside the court in support of the students while alleging government intimidation.

Vucic swept the vote in April winning the presidency in the first round of balloting. A former nationalist, Vucic has been accused of stifling democratic freedoms despite his pledge to lead Serbia toward European Union membership.

Thousands of mostly young protesters participated in weeks-long street demonstrations responding to calls on social media against Vucic’s election win.