10 Things to Know for Wednesday

1. KEY SENATORS REACH DEAL ON HEALTH INSURER FUNDING

Republican Lamar Alexander and Democrat Patty Murray forge a plan to resume federal payments to health insurers that were blocked by President Trump.

2. U.S.-BACKED SYRIAN FORCES RECAPTURE ISLAMIC STATE ‘CAPITAL’

The fall of Raqqa marks a new chapter in the fight against the militant group, whose once-vast territory has been reduced to a handful of towns in Syria and Iraq.

3. WHAT FEDERAL JUDGE SAYS ABOUT LATEST TRAVEL BAN

A U.S. district judge blocks the Trump administration’s most recent ban, ruling that it “plainly discriminates based on nationality.”

4. DRUG CZAR NOMINEE WITHDRAWS FROM CONSIDERATION

Rep. Tom Marino’s decision follows reports that he played a key role in weakening the DEA’s ability to stop prescription painkillers from reaching the streets.

5. HARVEY WEINSTEIN RESIGNS FROM BOARD OF COMPANY HE STARTED

The film mogul’s departure comes as dozens of women accuse him of sexual harassment and abuse.

6. ‘GIVING WOMEN THE OPPORTUNITY TO COME FORWARD’

Actress Alyssa Milano’s “Me Too” hashtag gets tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours as women share their stories of rape, sexual assault and harassment.

7. THOUSANDS RETURN TO BURNED OUT N. CALIF. HOMES

“It’s never going to be the same,” says Rob Brown, a supervisor from Mendocino County, where 8,000 evacuees were cleared to go home after deadly wildfires.

8. WHERE SELF-DRIVING CARS COULD GET MAJOR TEST

General Motors seeks to evaluate autonomous vehicles on Manhattan’s chaotic streets.

9. HOW 2 SUSPECTS TRIED TO PULL OFF BANK HEIST

Two women dressed as nuns are suspected in an attempted robbery of the Citizens Bank in Tannersville, Pa.

10. NFL PLAYERS, OWNERS MEET TO DISCUSS SOCIAL ISSUES

Commissioner Roger Goodell says owners did not ask players to stand during the national anthem.