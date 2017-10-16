Venezuela opposition cries foul as socialists claim victory

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s National Electoral Council has proclaimed candidates with the socialist movement founded by the late President Hugo Chavez won a vast majority of the 23 governorships up for grabs in Sunday’s regional election.

The opposition had been widely projected to win.

An hour before results were announced, the opposition’s command centers had been filled with smiles and jubilation.

Leader Ramon Guillermo Aveledo told a room filled with journalists and supporters that while he couldn’t share the preliminary results, they showed a victory of “historic dimensions” for the Venezuelan people.

But shortly before Tibisay Lucena, president of the government-stacked electoral council, declared the results, opposition mayor Gerardo Blyde came out to warn that leaders believed the official count would be off.