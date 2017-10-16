US says airstrikes killed “dozens” of militants in Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it killed dozens of Islamic State fighters in airstrikes on two training camps in Yemen.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the airstrikes on Monday disrupted the Islamic State group’s attempts to train new fighters to conduct attacks using AK-47s, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

The statement was not specific about how the U.S. attacks were conducted, but a defense official said they were carried out by drones. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details and spoke on condition of anonymity.