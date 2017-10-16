The Latest: Trump says he understands Bannon’s anger

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he “understands” his former chief strategist’s anger at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and efforts to unseat incumbent Republicans.

Trump told reporters as he convenes a Cabinet meeting Monday that he “can understand where Steve Bannon’s coming from.”

At a conservative gathering over the weekend, Bannon declared war against the Republican establishment, including McConnell.

Trump says he has “great relations” with many senators, but says “they are not getting the job done.”

Trump says “There are some Republicans that, frankly, should be ashamed of themselves,” though he says “most of them are really, really great people.”

He called Bannon “a friend.”

__

12:13 p.m.

President Donald Trump is sending a signal that he will be looking to take action on welfare fraud.

Trump, in a Monday meeting of his Cabinet at the White House, suggested that cutting down on fraud of public assistance would be a priority in the months ahead.

He added that his team would be “looking very, very strongly” at the subject and suggested that too many people are taking advantage of the system.

Trump did not immediately provide evidence of the fraud or suggest what his plan might be.

A push on welfare would add to already packed legislative calendar. Congress and the White House are already slated to tackle tax reform, the Iran nuclear deal, health care and laws that protect young immigrants.

__

9:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at the Senate’s top Democrat over the Iran nuclear deal.

On Twitter Monday Trump says that Sen. Chuck Schumer “hated the Iran deal made by President Obama, but now that I am involved, he is OK with it.”

Trump adds: “Tell that to Israel, Chuck!”

A vocal critic of the deal, Trump last week accused Iran of violating the accord. But he did not pull the U.S. out, instead directing Congress to make the international pact more stringent

Schumer, of New York, said last week that Trump should listen to his top national security advisers who’ve recommended that the nuclear agreement be preserved.

__

9:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is assailing Democrats as he continues to lobby for his tax overhaul plan.

Trump says on Twitter Monday that “Democrats only want to increase taxes and obstruct.” He adds “that’s all they are good at!”

In another tweet, Trump cited an economist appearing on Fox News who criticized Democrats.

After a year with no major legislative accomplishments, Trump is hoping to pass a major tax overhaul plan, which includes a proposal to cut the 35 percent corporate tax rate to 20 percent.

Republicans have called the plan a benefit for the middle class, arguing that cutting the corporate rate will spur more investment by companies, which would then boost hiring and worker productivity.

Democrats have criticized it as a boon for corporations and the wealthy.

__

3:53 a.m.

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are set for an interesting lunch at the White House on Monday.

Trump blames the Kentucky Republican for the health overhaul failure. Trump has also worked with Democrats directly on some legislative deals. And Trump’s former strategist, Steve Bannon, is working from outside the administration to bulldoze the Republican establishment on Capitol Hill.

Here’s what GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says:

“Mitch McConnell’s not our problem. Our problem is that we promised to repeal and replace Obamacare, and we failed. We promised to cut taxes and we have yet to do it. If we’re successful, Mitch McConnell’s fine. If we’re not, we’re all in trouble. We lose our majority and I think President Trump will not get re-elected.”