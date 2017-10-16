Producers guild starts process to expel Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Producers Guild of America has voted unanimously to institute termination proceedings for Harvey Weinstein.

The PGA’s National Board of Directors and Officers said Monday that Weinstein has an opportunity to respond before a final decision is made on Nov. 6.

The organization has also instituted an anti-sexual harassment task force to research and propose solutions to what it calls a “systematic and pervasive problem requiring immediate industry-wide action.”

The 65-year-old Oscar winner had his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stripped on Saturday.