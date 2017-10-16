Justices reject New Mexico city’s Ten Commandments appeal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from a New Mexico city that is fighting a court order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the lawn outside City Hall.

The justices on Monday let stand lower court rulings against Bloomfield, New Mexico.

The monument was first erected in 2011 and challenged a year later.

Lower courts concluded it violated the Constitution’s ban on the government endorsing a religion.

Justice Neil Gorsuch did not take part in the court’s action because he was on the federal appeals court in Denver when it considered the matter.