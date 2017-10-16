Governor blames media for immigration flap with sheriffs

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Outspoken Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage says the media fanned the flames in a flap with sheriffs over his directive they should hold immigrants without warrants and is calling news organizations “the most horrible organizations on the earth.”

The outburst came Monday after LePage summoned all 16 sheriffs to a closed-door meeting.

York County Sheriff William King and Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce say they won’t comply with federal immigration requests to temporarily hold inmates scheduled for release. They say it’s unconstitutional to do so.

Joyce said after the meeting the governor is considering a bill to indemnify jails for holding immigrants beyond release dates.

Meanwhile, Joyce is working with federal officials to provide explicit probable cause for immigration holds on released inmates.