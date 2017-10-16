Carlson says nation shifting on harassment issue

NEW YORK (AP) — Gretchen Carlson says the Harvey Weinstein scandal shows the nation may be in the midst of a profound cultural shift on the issue of sexual harassment.

Carlson’s lawsuit against former Fox News Channel CEO Roger Ailes led to his ouster last year. She said the “me too” social media campaign that emerged this weekend with women talking about their own harassment experiences is a cathartic moment in time. She’s encouraged about the number of Weinstein accusers willing to put their names to charges.

In the midst of all this, Carlson is releasing a book on Tuesday called “Be Fierce.” It collects stories women have told her, and dispenses strategies for fighting back.