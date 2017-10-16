AP Top Political News at 12:27 a.m. EDT
2017-10-16
Trump, McConnell: No matter what people say, we’re friends
Trump says predecessors didn’t honor fallen; response heated
Trump says ‘total termination’ of Iran deal possible
Trump returns favor by campaigning for an early supporter
McCain condemns ‘half-baked, spurious nationalism’ in speech
Florida candidate: Aliens took me aboard their ship at age 7
US, Japan agree to maximize diplomatic pressure on N. Korea
Democrat Bredesen confirms interest in Tennessee Senate race
Wisconsin governor tells NFL players to stop anthem protests
Bannon-backed PAC backs Wisconsin, Arizona Senate candidates