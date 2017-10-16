10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. WHY TRUMP MAY WITHDRAW DRUG CZAR NOMINEE

The president may rethink his support of Republican Rep. Tom Marino amid reports the lawmaker played a key role in weakening federal authority to stop opioid distribution.

2. ‘THE MOST SPECTACULAR FIREWORKS IN THE UNIVERSE’

That’s how California Institute of Technology’s David H. Reitze describes the collision of two neutron stars, which has left astronomers awestruck.

3. IRAQI FORCES PUSH KURDISH ALLIES OUT OF KIRKUK

The move by the Iraqi military and its allied militias comes as tensions soar over last month’s Kurdish independence vote.

4. CALIF. FIRE CREWS WELCOME IMPROVED WEATHER

Lighter winds and a chance of rain give hope to firefighters working to contain massive blazes that have left 40 people dead, many of them in Sonoma’s wine region.

5. HOW HURRICANE DEVASTATION CHANGES MINDS ON CLIMATE

After suffering through devastating floods triggered by Hurricane Harvey, some Texas oil country conservatives consider what role humans play in global warming.

6. TRUMP INSISTS HE’S FRIENDS WITH MCCONNELL

The president attempts to show unity with the GOP leader as firebrand Steve Bannon calls for political war on the Republican establishment.

7. ARMY SGT. PLEADS GUILTY TO DESERTION

Bowe Bergdahl, captured and held by the Taliban for five years after leaving his post in Afghanistan, could face life in prison.

8. SOMALIA TRUCK BOMBING TOLL RISES PAST 300

Scores remain missing in the explosion in Mogadishu as the fragile Horn of Africa nation reels from one of the worst attacks in years.

9. FACEBOOK FACT CHECKING WORKS — JUST NOT FAST ENOUGH

It often takes more than three days for a bogus story that appears on Facebook to get a false rating.

10. WHOSE DOWNFALL PROMPTS CALL TO ACTION

With “me too” hashtags, women flood social media to identify themselves as victims of sexual harassment, following explosive misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein.