Talk of the Town – The Peaceful Project and Teen Talent Competition

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization with the mission of fostering, promoting, and encouraging young people in the St. Louis region to discover and participate in the joy and wonder of live performances. The Foundation provides unique opportunities and develops educational performing arts programs focused on young artists.The Peaceful Project endeavors to reach the underserved population, guiding them to discover, honor, and live their unique life’s purpose, peacefully, powerfully and responsibly.The Peaceful Project is extraordinarily effective in eliminating the bully/victim paradigm, replacing it with responsible and harmonious community. We recognize that true power can only occur through cooperation and cannot be forced. By helping all, especially the youth of today to uncover and express feelings and thoughts they may not even know are affecting them, we are often able to assist them in understanding and altering the bully/victim paradigm. This level of personal responsibility puts one’s magnificence in action.