Suspected IS militants kill 4 soldiers in Egypt’s Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Suspected Islamic State militants on Sunday attacked six checkpoints in the turbulent north of the Sinai Peninsula, killing four soldiers and wounding 25, according to security and hospital officials.

They said the near-simultaneous attacks took place at and around the town of Sheikh Zweid, with dozens of militants using heavy machine guns and mortars. Apache helicopter gunships were called in to repel the attackers, said the officials. No other details were immediately available.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Egyptian security forces have for years battled militants in northern Sinai, which borders the Gaza Strip and Israel. But the insurgency there has gained momentum after the Egyptian military ousted an elected Islamist president in 2013.

The insurgency is led by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.