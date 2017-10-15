Strycova beats Rybarikova in Linz final for 2nd career title

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Barbora Strycova ended a six-year wait for her second WTA singles title on Sunday by defeating Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia 6-4, 6-1 at the Ladies Linz.

Having won 20 doubles tournaments, the 26th-ranked Czech player improved to 2-6 in career singles finals after having won her maiden title in Quebec City in 2011.

Strycova broke the top-seeded Rybarikova in the opening game and held on to the advantage to take the first set.

Strycova added three more breaks to take a 5-0 lead in the second set before dropping serve. But she broke back immediately and converted her first match point on Rybarikova’s serve to close out the victory.

Rybarikova, who reached the semifinals at Wimbledon this year, was after her fifth career title and first of the season.