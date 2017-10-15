Iraqi Kurds say border crossings with Iran closed

BAGHDAD (AP) — Kurdish media says the three official border crossings between Iraq’s Kurdish region and Iran have been closed.

Rudaw news agency, quoting the region’s customs chief, Samal Abdulrahman, says the three crossings were closed from the Iranian side on Sunday, adding that one semi-official crossing remains open. The Kurdish police commander at the Bashmakh crossing, Awet Jamal, confirmed to The Associated Press his crossing has been closed.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says there has been no change to the status of the border.

Iraqi President Fuad Masum met Sunday with the Kurdish region’s president, Masoud Barzani, in the Kurdish city of Suleimaniyeh to discuss relations with Baghdad.

The Kurdish region voted on support for independence from Iraq in a September referendum. Baghdad says the vote was illegal. Iran is also opposed.