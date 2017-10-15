Haunted Headquarters

New Country 92.3 has you covered this Halloween! Looking for a spooky residence to experience? What about a new haunted house to take your friends to? Find that and more below!

According to the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, there are several haunted places to visit in the St. Louis Area. Some of them include the Belleville East High School, the Mounds Drive-In Theater, and the Lost Cholera Cemetery & Shepard School. To find out about why they are considered haunted and the crazy stories behind them, check out the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society’s full list here. Interested in joining the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society? Contact them here.

Eckert’s Family Farm in Belleville, IL is also hosting Haunted Hayrides every Friday and Saturday night (after the sun goes down) through October 30th. For more information, including admission prices, call 618-233-0513 x 0.

St. Louis is known for it’s crazy haunted houses! Here are a few you should checkout: The Abyss at Lemp Brewery, The Darkness, Creepyworld, and The Cobb Crematorium.

Want to visit a haunted corn maze? Check out Brookdale Farms in Eureka, MO on Fridays & Saturdays in October from 7p – Midnight for the Red’s Corn Maze Massacre!

Did you know there’s such a thing as a haunted craft beer walk in Alton, IL? Old Bakery Beer Company and Alton Haunted Odyssey have teamed up to provide the area’s first Haunted Craft Beer Walk. The stroll includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five different Old Bakery brews. The walk will be offered October 13th, 27th, and November 3rd all starting at 8:30pm. Make your reservation here!

Need a place to take the kids for trick or treating? Here’s a great place to start! Want to add something to the list? Email us rcook@newcountry923.fm or add it to our Community Event Listings.

Yappy Howl-O-Ween – Hang out with fellow dog lovers for the Yappy Howl-O-Ween Pawty on Friday, October 20 at Eberwein Park! Be sure to dress up your dog because photos will be taken at the event between 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Treats Unleashed will have a delicious treat truck available for our furry friends too! Call 636-537-4727 for additional information.

Fall Festival at West Hills Church – It’s that time of year again, and West Hills’ Fall Festival is BACK on Saturday, October 27th at 10am! This year it’s going to be better than ever, with bobbing for apples, hayrides, hay maze, pumpkin putt-putt, photo booth, and of course everyone’s favorite: the bounce house. And don’t forget free lunch and candy! More details here.

Halloween Family Fun Fest – Spend Halloween in Whitecliff Park with the City of Crestwood and the Kiwanis Club on Saturday, October 28th. The event starts off with a 1/2 mile fun run starting at 10:30am hosted by the Kiwanis Club. A variety of food trucks, festive games, booths, bounce houses, trunk-or-treat booths, a hay ride and live performance by Last Gnome Standing to kick off Halloween at 11:00am. The festival is FREE and open to the public, but a $10 registration fee is required to participate in the Fun Run. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. For Fun Run registration and complete event details click here.

Halloween is a fun-filled night for all, but can turn rather quickly. If you are out and about on Halloween Night, please remember a few of these safety tips from The American Academy of Pediatrics.

Instead of masks, choose to use nontoxic face paint or make-up. Put a name tag with an emergency phone number somewhere on your child’s costume in case they get lost. Always walk facing traffic when crossing roads. Only trick or treat with a group. Never go solo. Do not use decorative contact lenses without a prescription from your eye doctor.

For more in-depth Halloween Safety Tips, please visit the American Academy of Pediatrics website here.