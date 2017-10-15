Boat carrying Rohingya Muslims capsizes, at least 5 dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police say an overcrowded boat carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal near a fishing village in a coastal Bangladeshi district, leaving a woman and four children dead.

Local police official Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman said the capsizing took place early Monday when the boat was approaching toward Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar district bordering Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

He said quoting villagers that they recovered five bodies after the accident and at least 21 people survived.

He said the survivors told the officials that up to 65 people were on board.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar since Aug. 25 when the military launched a crackdown that had been decried by the United Nations as “ethnic cleansing.”