Hillary Clinton says Brexit uncertainty affecting children

LONDON (AP) — Hillary Clinton says children are being given “short shrift” in the Brexit process, with some left feeling worried and unsafe.

The 2016 U.S. presidential candidate spoke on Saturday at Swansea University in Wales, which presented her with an honorary doctorate.

Clinton says uncertainty about the future rights of some 3 million European Union citizens living in Britain means “the residency rights of half a million children, including many who were born in the U.K., are hanging in the balance.”

The ex-U.S. secretary of state says “there are reports of children being worried, feeling uncertain, even unsafe.”

Swansea University honored Clinton for her work promoting the rights of families and children, a cause shared by the school shares.

It has renamed its college of law the Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law.