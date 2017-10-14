Open
Close
Saturday, October 14, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top International News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

AP Top International News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Trump’s speech sparks a new war of words between US, Iran

Global finance leaders warn against complacency

Ex-hostages back in Canada after harrowing raid to free them

The Latest: Freed hostage says captors ‘ran like cowards’

Opposition, government vie for votes in polarized Venezuela

Huge blast rocks Somalia’s capital; police say 20 killed

4 Moldovans dead in cargo plane crash off Ivory Coast

The Latest: People trapped in rubble after Mogadishu blast

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.