AP FACT CHECK: Trump offers questionable reading of Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is blaming the Obama administration for lifting sanctions on Iran just as its government was facing “total collapse.”

An AP Fact Check finds that’s a questionable reading of Iran’s condition when it struck a deal to freeze its nuclear program in return for an end to sanctions.

What would have happened without the deal is impossible to say, but an imminent collapse of Iran’s economy was improbable.

International penalties on Iran in response to its nuclear program did drive its economy into crisis earlier this decade. But even before the nuclear deal, Iran had cut budget expenditures and fixed its balance of payments. It was still exporting oil and importing products from countries such as Japan and China.

