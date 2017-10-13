South Africa court backs reinstating Zuma corruption charges

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African court has dealt a legal blow to President Jacob Zuma, opening the way to reinstating hundreds of corruption charges against him.

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday upheld a lower court’s ruling that a 2009 decision by state prosecutors to drop 783 charges of corruption and fraud against Zuma was irrational.

Zuma, who has faced calls for his resignation because of a series of scandals, had appealed the lower court’s ruling.

The Supreme Court of Appeal says the hundreds of corruption charges against Zuma were initially instituted in 2005 before he became president and after former business partner Shabir Shaik was convicted of fraud and corruption.

The allegations against Zuma have hurt the ruling African National Congress.