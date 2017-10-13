Rebukes rain down on Weinstein even as company holds firm

NEW YORK (AP) — The chorus of Hollywood stars denouncing Harvey Weinstein echoed across the Atlantic a week after sexual assault and harassment accusations broke, and his brother said it was business as usual at the production company that bears both their names.

Bob Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Co., issued a statement Friday saying the company wasn’t shutting down or exploring a sale.

Public pressure continued to increase on Harvey Weinstein, with Oscar-winners and former Weinstein colleagues Emma Thompson and Quentin Tarantino airing their displeasure, and more actresses coming forward to describe harrowing hotel encounters with the movie mogul.

More actresses also took to social media to describe uncomfortable past meetings Weinstein had requested with them in hotels.