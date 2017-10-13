New Orleans police officer shot and killed while on patrol

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say one of their officers was shot and killed early Friday while on patrol.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune the officer was killed while patrolling the city’s east side. Authorities say the accused shooter was also shot when officers returned fire.

Harrison said the suspect surrendered to a SWAT team after hiding inside an apartment for a time.

Harrison said the accused gunman was taken to a hospital where he was being treated Friday morning.