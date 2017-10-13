Former player: Parents should be warned of football’s risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — NFL Hall of Famer Harry Carson says Congress should require that parents be informed that football can cause long-term neurological damage before they sign up their kids to play.

Carson spoke Friday at a forum with House Democrats who are exploring what, if anything, Congress can do to make the sport safer.

The former linebacker, who made nine Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl in his 13-year career with the New York Giants, says he won’t allow his 8-year-old grandson to play football.

DeAndre Levy, who was released by the Detroit Lions in March, told the panel that there still isn’t much knowledge in NFL locker rooms about the risk of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease known as CTE.